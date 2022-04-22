Eyes on 1000 after Anamul’s record

Anamul Haque continued his brilliant form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League as the wicketkeeper-batter scored 73 for Prime Bank Cricket Club against Legends of Rupganj yesterday to surpass Saif Hasan’s record for most runs scored in the league since the tournament gained List A status in 2013.

Saif held the record with 814 runs in the 2018-19 season. Anamul broke the record when he reached ten runs on his way to scoring his seventh fifty in the ongoing DPL.

The 29-year-old has scored 878 runs across 12 innings at an average of 73.16 for Prime Bank, also hitting two hundreds. With three more games remaining in the Super League, Anamul can surely be looking to become the first batter to achieve a thousand runs in a season.

Despite a promising start to his international career, Anamul has been in and out of the national team since making his debut in 2012. He played his last ODI in 2019 against Sri Lanka.

His recent performances have seen questions raised about whether the wicketkeeper-batsman deserves another chance in the national side, but according to former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, it is important for someone like Anamul to come through the right process.

“There should be a few more steps before getting into the national team such as the A team and High-Performance team considering the level and see how he performs. I think someone like Anamul should be looked after well as he scored huge runs. Be it on slow, low or turning tracks, he dominated and scored runs which are tremendous and I think he should be kept at or near the national set-up and work accordingly,” Mashrafe told the media yesterday.