Extrajudicial killings: The truth behind ‘gunfight’ narratives

As details of the retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan killing unfold, the truth behind extrajudicial killings is being revealed. This incident has created shock and fear among the people. Retired army officers, at a press conference, have demanded that extrajudicial killings be ended for once and for all. This is a public demand. If the law and the constitution are to be upheld, this demand cannot be ignored.

According to Prothom Alo reports, from 4 May 2018 onwards, in Cox’s Bazar alone 287 persons were killed in so-called gunfights during the anti-drug drive. Of these, 174 were shot dead in ‘encounters’ with the police, 62 with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 51 with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). And of these, 161 were killed in ‘gunfights’ with the Teknaf police. The suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, Pradeep Kumar Das, was involved in most of these ‘gunfights’, it is alleged. It is perturbing that any person or force be involved in so many killings in one particular area. Such incidents are taking place all over the country, backed by the government’s undeclared impunity.