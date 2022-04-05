Exports rise 33%

Export earnings surged 33.4 per cent year-on-year to $38.6 billion in July-March period of the fiscal year buoyed by manufactured commodities mainly garments, providing a much-needed support to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which is under pressure amid ballooning import bills.

Readymade garments entrepreneurs fetched $31.42 billion in exports in the nine months to the end of March 2021-22, up 33 per cent from a year ago, data by the Export Promotion Bureau showed.

Home textiles, leather, leather goods and footwear as well as engineering products added vigour to the exports.

Exporters of jute goods suffered losses in earnings while raw jute shippers posted growth in the July-March period of the current fiscal year, according to the EPB.