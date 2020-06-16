Ex-Sylhet city mayor Kamran dies of COVID-19

Former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 69, reports UNB.

He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka at 2:30am, his son doctor Arman Ahmed Shiplu confirmed media around 3:30am.

Kamran’s body is being taken to Sylhet, said former AL city unit general secretary Asad Uddin Ahmed quoting Shiplu.

Kamran, a member of the central executive committee of Awami League, was flown to CMH from Sylhet on June 7 after his physical condition deteriorated.

On June 5, the ex-mayor was found positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet the next day.

Earlier on May 27, his wife Asma Kamran tested corona positive.

The AL leader left behind wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn at his death.

Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran was the first elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation and he was elected mayor twice.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League Central Executive Committee member and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran.

In a condolence message, she said that Kamran will be lived in the heart of the mass people through his works.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayour Atiqul Islam also expressed their shock at his death.

Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury also expressed her deep shock at Kamran’s death.