Ex-Sunbeams student dies

Police on Friday recovered the body of a former student of Sunbeams School from capital’s Dhanmondi area early Friday, sometimes after she fell from the rooftop of their 10-storey building, where she lived with her family.

The deceased was Arnaaz Ahmed, 19, daughter of Dr Tahmeed Ahmed of road number 15(A) under Dhanmondi police station in the capital.

She completed her A-level examinations from Sunbeams School in the city and was enrolled in a university in the US, but could not leave the country due to COVID-19 crisis, said Dhanmondi police station officer-in-charge Md Ekram Ali Bhuiyan.

Arnaaz’s father Dr Tahmeed is the first Bangladeshi executive director of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.

OC Ekram said that Arnaaz fell from the rooftop of their building at about 2:30 am and died on the spot.

He said that they, from the circumstantial evidence, assumed that she had been suffering from depression and might have committed suicide.

‘We found her room unkempt,’ he said and added that an unnatural death case was filed with Dhanmondi police station in this connection.