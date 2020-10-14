Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul sued under Digital Security Act

A case has been filed against former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), Nurul Haque Nur, under the Digital Security Act.
A Dhaka University student filed the lawsuit with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Wednesday, said the tribunal’s bench-clerk Shamim Al Mamun.
The student earlier filed two cases against six people, including Nurul, with two police stations in the capital on charges of rape and abetting in rape.
The latest case against Nurul has been filed under sections 25 (1)/Ka, 29 (1) and 31 (2) of the Digital Security Act.
Recently, Nurul made some remarks on the student in a Facebook live. The DU student filed the case against Nurul following the Facebook live.
In the case, the student accused Nurul of breaching law, and publishing fabricated, illegal, anti-government, anti-state, untrue, meaningless and provocative statements on social media to make himself viral.
Around 2:30pm on 12 October, according to the case statement, Nurul posted a video on his Facebook account, in which he called her a depraved, which is very insulting word to a girl. Such provocative statements create hatred, enmity, instability and chaos in society. It also provokes deterioration of law and order. Her (the plaintiff’s) reputation has been tarnished and defamed. These are punishable offenses under the Digital Security Act.
The student has been on a hunger strike at the feet of the Raju sculpture on Dhaka University campus since Thursday demanding the arrest of the accused in the previous two cases. She says her fast will continue until all the accused are arrested.
Nurul came on live from his Facebook page on Monday in response to the arrest of two leaders of his organisation in a rape case.
Earlier, on 20 and 21 September, the student filed two separate cases with Lalbagh and Kotwali police stations in the capital on charges of rape and abetting in rape.
Police arrested two leaders of the student platform in the rape case and took them on remand for two days. The two are — Md Saiful Islam and Md Nazmul Huda.
Saiful is the joint convener of the central committee of the organisation and Nazmul is the vice president of the Dhaka University wing of the organisation.