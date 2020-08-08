‘Everything seems to be new but hope to adjust soon’

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque said everything seemed to be ‘new’ as the left-hander finished his first individual practice session since the coronavirus enforced break at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The left-hander however hoped to adjust and get back to the rhythm soon.

“Everything seems to be new after such a long time. I think it will take some time to adjust. Maybe it will take 2-3 or 4-5 days to adjust. Hope to adjust with everything soon,” said Mominul after today’s practice session.

After the successful completion of the first phase of individual practice sessions last month, the second phase of individual practice sessions began today with an increased number of cricketers across different BCB-run facilities in the country. Mominul, who did not practise during the first-phase, joined today and completed gym, running and indoor batting sessions in Mirpur.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play a three-Test series in Sri Lanka in July-August before the series was postponed. Apart from the three-match Test series, Bangladesh are now also likely to play a T20I series during their possible upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Mominul hoped to prepare well for their potential Sri Lanka tour.