Even a horse laughs at his words: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said, those who steal votes on the night before the election, elect 154 persons uncontested and use pistols and guns to forcefully remain in power, can hardly talk about democracy.

“Are they not ashamed to talk about democracy?” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Krishak Dal extended meeting today, Tuesday, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity premises in the capital city.

Responding to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark that there was no democracy within BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said, even a horse laughs at his words. Their democracy is in words alone. They do not believe in democracy.