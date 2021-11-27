Evaly had Tk 2cr in Aug last year

Evaly had about Tk 2.1 crore left in its 36 bank accounts until August last year, said the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in its report to the High Court yesterday.

The BFIU analysed the relevant documents of 67 accounts opened at 13 banks and financial institutions, including those in the name of Evaly’s former Chairperson Shamima Nasrin its former Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel.

The 36 accounts had transactions amounting to about Tk 3,899 crore as of August 30 last year. Of the sum, about Tk 1,956.2 core was deposited and about Tk 1,942.6 core was withdrawn, the BFIU said in the report.

The BFIU submitted the report through its lawyer Shamim Khaled to the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman during hearing three separate writ petitions as per its earlier order.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry submitted another report through its lawyer Tapas Kanti Baul to the bench, saying that it constituted a 15-member committee for taking urgent steps about the development of the e-commerce industry.

The committee arranged meetings several times and decided on important issues such as review of the existing legal structure, ascertaining the amount of money blocked in the gateway and so on.

After receiving the reports, the HC asked the BFIU to submit a complete report on the other e-commerce entities and asked the commerce ministry to include a representative from the law ministry in the committee for its proper functioning, Mohammad Shishir Manir, a lawyer for the writ petitioners, told The Daily Star.

The HC fixed February 28 next year for further hearing and passing orders on the writ petitions.

Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state during the hearing of the petitions.

Three separate writ petitions were filed with the HC on different dates by some lawyers and consumers seeking necessary directives.

A petition challenged the failure and inaction of the authorities concerned to take necessary actions or preventive measures to protect the rights and interests of customers of digital or e-commerce platforms.

Another petition sought HC directives to form an e-commerce regulatory authority to control the online trade in the country and the third one requested the HC to form a judicial committee to inquire into the alleged embezzlement of money, money laundering and fraudulence by controversial e-commerce platforms like Evaly, Alesha Mart, E-orange, Dhamaka, Qcom, Aladiner Prodip and Dalal Plus.