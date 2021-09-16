Evaly CEO Rassel arrested: RAB

Quoting the case statements, Gulshan police said customer Arif Baker and his friends gave some orders to the company after being attracted by their superb advertisement.

Arif Baker paid Tk 310,597 for various products from 29 May to 16 June through online banking and using a card of a bank. The company promised to repay in full in case it failed to deliver the products in seven to 45 days.

Lastly, he contacted Evaly’s customer care centre on 5 September and failed to receive the products. Before that, the firm delayed the delivery of the products as many times as he contacted with them.