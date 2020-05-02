EU tells regional countries to take in Rohingyas adrift at sea

Shahidul Huq said that in deciding what to do about the Rohingyas who were at sea, the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be taken into cognizance. Eventually Bangladesh will have to take a logical and feasible stand about these over 500 Rohingyas.

Diplomatic sources and local sources at Cox’s Bazar on Friday said that the two trawlers had tried to enter Bangladesh’s waters on 23 April, but were obstructed by the law enforcement. The trawlers are now located near St Martin’s in Myanmar waters.

Director of Dhaka University’s Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) Imtiaz Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The international community has asked us to take responsibility of the Rohingyas who are at sea. They went to the sea because of Myanmar, yet the international community isn’t holding Myanmar responsible or asking them to take the Rohingyas back.”

Imtiaz Ahmed went on to say, “I heard one of the trawlers is in the Andaman Sea. If that is so, then the question of India’s responsibility comes forward. EU has said that the regional countries must take responsibility. That means in the present situation, the moral duty of India and all the other countries of the region too has been brought forward.”

He said that the EU statement has called upon the armed groups in Myanmar to unconditionally go for ceasefire. Yet the ICJ ruling clearly states that peace stability must be ensured in Rakhine. There is no reason for the EU not to understand that Myanmar has failed to maintain stability in Rakhine and has violated the court orders.