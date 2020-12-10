EU, Germany to provide 113m euro to Bangladesh for social safety progs

The European Union (EU) and Germany will provide 113 million euro to Bangladesh as a grant under the EU supported ‘National Social Security Strategy Reform in Bangladesh’ programme which is under implementation, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) secretary Fatima Yasmin and EU acting director for development coordination Jean Louis Ville signed the Addendum No. 1 of the agreement on behalf of their respective sides on 2 December.

The agreement was formally handed over to the representative of the EU today (Thursday), said a finance ministry press guidance.

Under the agreement, the EU will provide 93 million euro while Germany 20 million euro to Bangladesh for the social security programme targeting the jobless and helpless workers of the export-oriented readymade garments, leather products and footwear to successfully tackle the impacts of COVID-19.