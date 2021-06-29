Etihad Airways extends suspension of passenger flights to Bangladesh till July 21

Etihad Airways today extended the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to UAE until July 21.

The decision has been taken following the latest UAE government’s directives to contain the coronavirus pandemic, reports Khaleej Times.

“Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden visa holders are exempted from UAE entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions,” the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement.

Etihad said it will continue to operate flights to all four countries, carrying passengers from across its entire network.

Travel to Sri Lanka is not permitted from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. However, passengers may transit through these countries from other permitted origins.

Cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.

“Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries,” the airline said.