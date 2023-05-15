Envoys to get Ansars instead of police when they move

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq today said that some ambassadors or high commissioners, who obtain extra police protection when they move, will be given Ansar members instead of police personnel.

“When diplomats of some countries move, they move with extra police protection. We have decided to provide Ansar members as we have a crisis of manpower. We will ensure protection through the Ansar members,” he told The Daily Star.

Faruq said this is not weakening of their security.

He, however, said that police personnel deployed for the security of embassies and high commissions will stay the same.

Asked, he said envoys of countries like the USA, the UK, Japan, India, the KSA, China, Australia and some other countries use police personnel when they move.