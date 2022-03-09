Environmentalist Rizwana Hasan to get US Int’l Women of Courage Award

The US Department of State has decided to recognise Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan with the International Women of Courage Award 2022.

Rizwana Hasan is a lawyer who demonstrates exceptional courage and leadership in her mission to protect the environment and defend the dignity and rights of marginalized Bangladeshis, read a US state department press release.

Through landmark legal cases over the past 20 years, Hasan has changed the dynamic of development in Bangladesh to include a people-centered focus on environmental justice.

In her capacity as chief executive of the public interest law firm Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, she has argued and won monumental cases against deforestation, pollution, unregulated ship breaking, and illegal land development.

In 2009, Hasan was named as one of 40 Environmental Heroes of the World by Time magazine and was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2012 for her activism.

In the years since, she has continued her crucial work in the courtroom to combat environmental degradation and the local effects of climate change, despite significant resistance from powerful interests and threats of violence to herself and her family, the statement read.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken is scheduled to host the virtual award ceremony on March 14 where First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden is expected to give her remarks.

This year, twelve women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice are expected to receive the prestigious award, according to a press release.

Since March 2007, the US Department of State has been recognising extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all with the IWOC Award.