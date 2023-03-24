Entrepreneur beaten in Dhaka by unknown people

The family of an entrepreneur in Dhaka on Thursday alleged that he was beaten by some unidentified persons with iron rod in front of his rented house in the capital’s Mirpur last week.

The victim, Mahinur Ahmed Khan, 37, came under attack at about 8:00pm on Friday when he went out to buy some essential items from a shop opposite his house, his wife Rubyda Rakhee said.

‘He was so badly beaten that his ligament was torn…we moved him to Kurmitola General Hospital,’ Rakhee said.

She said that after taking medication, they went to the Mirpur police and filed a written complaint about the matter.

Shahin Alam, a sub-inspector at the Mirpur police station, said that no case was registered with the station but he visited the spot based on the complaint.

He said that they were to identify the suspects.

Assaulted entrepreneur Mahinur is the brother of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, a UK-based journalist, who works for Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera’s I-Unit.

Rakhee said that her husband had no enmity with anyone and had no connection with his brother.

‘My husband never wrote anything about the government even. We really do not understand why he has been targeted,’ she lamented.

Zulkarnain Saer played a key role in the Al Jazeera documentary ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’.