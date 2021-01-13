Ensure transparency in vaccine procurement, collection, distribution: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has urged the government to ensure transparency in the procurement, collection and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, reports UNB.

Lauding the government decision to collect vaccines promptly from Serum Institute of India, TIB stressed on following rules to avoid anomaly in the name of emergency procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “Still the number of effective COVID-19 vaccines is extremely low, compared to the demand as the production and supply are limited. So, a worldwide competition is being noticed to get vaccines from the very beginning.”