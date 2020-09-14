England win second ODI after dramatic Australia collapse

England also got themselves off the hook during their own innings. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, they ambled along at a pedestrian pace with Joe Root needing 73 balls for his 39.

They looked to be in real trouble at 149-8 but then hit 53 runs in the last four overs with Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (36) adding 76 for the ninth wicket.

Archer made two early breakthroughs in Australia’s innings when he had both David Warner and Marcus Stoinis caught by Jos Buttler to leave Australia at 37-2.

But Finch — who escaped a run out in the first over — and Labuschagne appeared to have put Australia in charge, prompting Morgan to bring Archer and Woakes back into the attack.

It paid dividends as Woakes removed Labuschagne, Finch and Glenn Maxwell while Archer castled Mitchell Marsh to leave Australia reeling on 147-6.

Sam Curran sprang into action as he dismissed Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in successive balls and also claimed Adam Zampa’s scalp.