England to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack

England cricketers will tour Pakistan next year for the first time since a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, the English and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on 14 and 15 October in a move hailed as a “significant moment for both nations” by the ECB’s chief executive officer Tom Harrison.

“It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021,” said Harrison in a statement.

“This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations.”