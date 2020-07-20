England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level series

England bowled out West Indies for 198 in the final session on day five to win the second test by 113 runs and level the three-test series at 1-1 in Manchester on Monday.

England had declared their second innings at 129-3 in the first session after all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 78 off 57 deliveries, setting the tourists a target of 312 with 85 overs left in the day.