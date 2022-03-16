‘End reprisal against relatives of forcibly disappeared persons’

UN human rights experts have called on Bangladesh to immediately cease reprisals against human rights defenders and relatives of forcibly disappeared persons for their activism and co-operation with international human rights bodies and UN mechanisms.

The experts came up with the call in a statement published on the website of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday (March 14, 2022).

Bangladeshi authorities have reportedly launched a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment against relatives of forcibly disappeared persons, human rights defenders, and civil society actors, said the experts in the statement.

The campaign of Bangladeshi authorities came following the announcement of sanctions imposed by USA against top Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officials on December 10 last year, said the statement.

In the period between December 2021 and February 2022, the homes of at least 10 relatives of forcibly disappeared individuals were reported to have been raided late at night.

“During the raids, relatives were intimidated, threatened and forced to either sign blank sheets of paper or pre-written statements indicating that their family member was not forcibly disappeared and that they had deliberately misled the police. This is unacceptable,” the experts observed.

The experts noted with concern the increasingly challenging situation relatives of the disappeared persons, human rights defenders and civil society are facing in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh must ensure that the relatives and human rights defenders are able to carry out their legitimate work in a safe and enabling environment without fear of threats, intimidation or reprisals of any kind,” the experts stressed.

They expressed their concern that the reported reprisals may have a chilling effect and deter others from reporting on issues of public interest, including human rights, and from cooperating with the UN, its representatives and mechanisms.

The experts also reiterated their request to the Government of Bangladesh to take effective steps to protect and uphold the rights of victims and their families to truth, justice, reparation, and guarantee non-recurrence.