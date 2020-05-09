Eminent citizens want govt to issue food card for every family

Thirteen eminent citizens and politicians on Saturday demanded that the government should issue food cards for all families of the country for ensuring food security during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across Bangladesh.

In a joint statement sent to media by Professor MA Matin, they said, ‘Coronavirus had brought great disaster in the country. Ensuring food security for every family is badly essential for saving lives.’

They demanded that the government should issue food card and provide balanced food for every family through civil administration with the help of army immediately.

They also urged the government to curb irregularities in this regard.

The signatories in the statement are National Committee to Protect Oil Gas Mineral Resources Power and Ports convener Sheikh Muhammad Shaheedullah, Dhaka University professor emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, Gono Forum president and jurist Kamal Hossain, DU former professor Abul Quasem Fazlul Haque, Ganosasthya Kendra founding trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury, Krishok Sramik Janata League president Abdul Kader Siddique, Socialist Party of Bangladesh general secretary Khalequzzaman, Nagarik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, former army chief and Sector Commanders’ Forum leader Harunur Rashid, Jahangirnagar University economics professor Anu Muhammad, Revolutionary Workers’ Party general secretary Saiful Huq, Ganasamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and Forward Party convener ABM Mostafa Amin.