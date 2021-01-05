Embezzlement of millions in the name of multimedia project

The inquiry report says, only 8 per cent of the works has completed in 2017-18 fiscal. In 2018-19, 144,154 teachers were trained while no training was conducted in the current fiscal. The report further revealed that the project director Abdus Sabur Khan drew 1.7 million taka for training 447 batches of teachers. He also gave shares to the headAs of the training centres. As the saying goes, birds of a feather, flock together. Also a big amount of money has been wasted in the name of renting places for training and procuring necessary equipment.

The project director made cash purchase of almost 4 million taka whereas the rules say, a project director can only spend up till Tk 3 million annually without tender. The training centres were provided with modems, but no laptops.

It was the second phase of multimedia project by the education ministry. A number of education experts objected that the second phase was started without evaluating the works of first phase. The inquiry committee recommended removing the project director from the position. Removal from the post cannot be the only due action against such embezzlement. All including the project director involved in the corruption must be brought under law. Everyone related to the project should be held responsible as the students could not benefit from the project despite so much money being spent.