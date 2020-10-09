Embezzlement in health sector: big fishes remain untouched

The COVID-19 situation has given the people an idea of ​​the level of corruption in the health sector. The extent to which corruption in the health sector can be widespread and frightening has been hidden for so long. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had warned the ministry of health about the corruption before the pandemic.

Of the 19 cases filed by the ACC on corruption in the health sector, nine were filed before coronavirus outbreak in the country. The remaining 10 were filed between February and August. Understandably, an impact of the public outcry has brought a momentum to these lawsuits. But the concern is that those accused by the ACC are mainly middle-to-lower-level officials.

It is natural that without the blessings of big officials and politically influential people, it is not possible to embezzle this amount of money. Irregularities like buying a football for Tk 5,000 or a set of screens for Tk 3.7 million is impossible for the junior officials. Contractors cannot release these bills without the approval of high officials. Therefore, not being able to show the involvement of any of the high officials in any of the 19 cases is failure or incompetence.