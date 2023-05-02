Elections an internal affair of Bangladesh: US state dept

The US does not want to comment on Bangladesh’s forthcoming national election, noting that it is an internal domestic election.

“I don’t have anything else to get into that beyond as it’s an internal, domestic election,” said US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

He made the remarks when a journalist wanted to know how the US would navigate a situation where, in Bangladesh, another party refuses to participate in a national election and may later claim to be an unfair and unjust election.

Patel, however, said as it relates to elections, they want elections to be free and fair and to be reflective of the will of the Bangladeshi people.

“What I will say broadly, though, is that the US and Bangladesh last year celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, and we look forward to continuing to deepen those relationships,” he said at a regular media briefing at the US Department of State yesterday.

Patel said Dhaka and Washington have a number of areas where they have the possibility for immense cooperation and engagement, including climate change, economy, addressing the humanitarian crisis, etc. .