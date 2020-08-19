Election schedule for BFF polls to be revealed on September 3

The Election Commission for Bangladesh Football Federation’s election has decided to declare the election schedule of 2020 BFF polls on September 3, just one month before the scheduled polls on October 3 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The decision was taken today at the meeting of Election committee. BFF executive committee decided on August 11 to hold its much-awaited polls though FIFA is yet to instruct the BFF to proceed after instructing them to stop the elections procedure amid the coronavirus pandemic following the complaint filed by BFF vice president Badal Roy and Mohi Uddin Ahmed Mohi.

“In the wake of new decision of holding the BFF elections, today we sat to discuss among us about the what-to-do activities. Our preliminary decision is that we will sit again on September 3 and disclose the schedule of the BFF elections,” chief election commissioner Mejbah Uddin said after the meeting.

“Our aim is to publish the final candidate list at least 15 days before the scheduled elections on October 3. There were some others issues we discussed at the meeting with the authority concerned and we hope that the BFF elections will take place peacefully and smoothly than previous ones and with huge inspiration among all,” said Uddin, who had conducted BFF elections in 2008, 20012 and 2016.

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag informed that they have not gotten the green signal from the FIFA but AFC gave them to go-ahead signal.

“We haven’t had any instructions from FIFA yet but AFC wish us to hold the polls,” said Shohag.

Shohag quoted AFC letter sent to BFF: “Thank for your letter dated 12 August, 2020, notifying us on the BFF elective congress which will be held on October 3, 2020 in Dhaka. We wish you well in your preparation and look forward to receiving the agenda of the congress.

‘As well take this opportunity to express our great gratitude for your assistant to facilitate us to observe the congress via video conference call.”