Elderly man beaten to death in Chattogram

When Abdul Malek stepped up and tried stopping the groups from fighting, some drunken youths including Alauddin and Regan started beating him mercilessly with sticks, kicked him and threw stones at him.
Locals later rescued injured Abdul Malek and took him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, CMCH police outpost sub-inspector Ashiq.
“The body of the deceased has been kept at the morgue of CMCH,” he added.
Family members of the deceased alleged that Khulshi police were present at the time but did not stop the miscreants.
Khulshi Police officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Shahinuzzaman said an old man was killed following a quarrel between two families over a trivial matter.
”We are trying to arrest the killers,” he added.