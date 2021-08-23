Elderly man beaten to death in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk

Map of Chattogram

A 65-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youths in Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek, 65.

A woman named Anwara Begum Anu, 40, was detained in this connection.

According to the locals, an altercation ensued between two neighbours over stockpiling of bricks, stones and other debris on the side of Hatachala Road in Motijharna 5th Street of Lalkhan Bazar.

When Abdul Malek stepped up and tried stopping the groups from fighting, some drunken youths including Alauddin and Regan started beating him mercilessly with sticks, kicked him and threw stones at him.

Locals later rescued injured Abdul Malek and took him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, CMCH police outpost sub-inspector Ashiq.

“The body of the deceased has been kept at the morgue of CMCH,” he added.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Khulshi police were present at the time but did not stop the miscreants.

Khulshi Police officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Shahinuzzaman said an old man was killed following a quarrel between two families over a trivial matter.

”We are trying to arrest the killers,” he added.

