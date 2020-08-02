Eid-ul-Azha celebrated

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, was celebrated on Saturday in a somber mood due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Muslims celebrated the Eid festival, in line with the government’s directives, including maintaining physical distancing, avoiding mass gathering and abiding by the health rules as the country, like almost all other world states, is at risk of the fatal COVID-19 outbreak.

The people had kept themselves confined in their limited respective vicinities and offered prayers at only their nearest mosques.