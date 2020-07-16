Efforts on to recover machines govt supplied to Regent Hospital for free

Flouting the contract, the hospital started to collect samples charging people and deliver certificates without even carrying out tests of the collected samples.

Later, the two branches of the hospital were sealed off following complaints.

As the hospitals are currently sealed off, the valuable machines would be damaged due to disuse, said the CMSD director’s letter.

Moreover, it is unacceptable and unethical that illegal hospitals use these instruments procured by public funding, the letter added.

Underscoring the need to bring back those machines form Regent Hospitals, CMSD director also said the valuable equipment can be supplied to government hospitals if recovered.

Copies of the ‘urgent’ letter were sent to prime minister’s principal secretary, principal coordinator of PMO, director general of DGHS and director (hospital) of DGHS.

Deputy director (hospital) of DGHS Eunus Ali told Prothom Alo that he has no idea if any instruments were given to Regent Hospitals.

But the government can provide considering the interest of people, he added.