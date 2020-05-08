Editors’ Council deeply concerned over cases against journos

The statement said photojournalist Kajol was recently handcuffed before producing before the court. The arrests made in the recent times under the DSA were because of the criticism of MPs, district authorities and those in the power. The lawmakers, traditionally, fight for the free media and the freedom of expression. But though there is an effective defamation act in Bangladesh, journalists are being sued under the DSA. This clear preference of filing cases under the Digital Security Act indicates the desire is to intimidate and harass journalists rather than seeking justice, the statement added.

The Editors’ Council believes it is the inherent duty of media to expose corruption and irregularities and point out the failures of the administration. It is all the more necessary when the government is spending hundreds of billions of taka to fight the pandemic. Sampadak Parishad had opposed the Digital Security Act from the very start, fearing that it will be used as a weapon to suppress freedom of the media.