Editors’ Council deeply concerned over cases against journos

Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) in a statement on Thursday expressed concern over the recent arrests of several journalists, cartoonist and a writer in cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The statement said the Editors’ Council has observed the arrests of journalists, cartoonist and a writer and a few others. They were arrested on charges of ‘tarnishing images,’ ‘spreading rumour,’ and for ‘criticising the government’. Any complaint under DSA almost automatically leads to arrests, the council said.
Putting emphasis on working of the nation together to fight the pandemic and economic challenge of COVID-19, the council’s statement said this attack on journalists and their arrests will create nothing but hindrances to that unity.
The statement said photojournalist Kajol was recently handcuffed before producing before the court. The arrests made in the recent times under the DSA were because of the criticism of MPs, district authorities and those in the power. The lawmakers, traditionally, fight for the free media and the freedom of expression. But though there is an effective defamation act in Bangladesh, journalists are being sued under the DSA. This clear preference of filing cases under the Digital Security Act indicates the desire is to intimidate and harass journalists rather than seeking justice, the statement added.
The Editors’ Council believes it is the inherent duty of media to expose corruption and irregularities and point out the failures of the administration. It is all the more necessary when the government is spending hundreds of billions of taka to fight the pandemic. Sampadak Parishad had opposed the Digital Security Act from the very start, fearing that it will be used as a weapon to suppress freedom of the media.
The council dubbed the recent cases and arrest of journalists as a clear threat to the press freedom and demanded immediate release of all journalists and withdrawal of all cases against them.
Condemning the frequent and indiscriminate use of the Digital Security Act against media and common citizens, the council demanded the act be repealed.
Putting emphasis on working of the nation together to fight the pandemic and economic challenges of COVID-19, the council’s statement said this attack on journalists and their arrests will create nothing but hindrances to that unity.