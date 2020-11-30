Editors’ Council concerned over framing of charges against Prothom Alo editor

Editors’ Council has expressed concern over framing of charges against nine people including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman in connection with the tragic and unfortunate death of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) student Naimul Abrar.

The council hopes no quarter will exert influence regarding the case.

These concerns were expressed in the virtual meetings of the council on 26 and 21 November.

Editor Council’s president and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam and general secretary, Bangladesh Protidin editor Naem Nizam, made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday.