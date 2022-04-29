Edible oil crisis: Soybean oil shortage in market

Sohag Ahmed, a retailer of Sohag Departmental Store on Dilu Road in the capital’s Eskaton area, was displaying about 10 one-litre bottles of soybean oil. He said, “The supply of soybean oil has been low for the last two weeks. We have these few bottles left now. That too are of the same brand. No other companies are supplying oil at the moment. If we cannot get oil in the wholesale market, then we have nothing to do.”

The situation in the retail market of Dhaka and Chattogram is similar to that of Sohag Departmental Store. If oil of one brand is available in one store, it is not available in the other. In most of the stores the oil shelves were seen half empty.

Eid is near. People will throng the retail shops again ahead of Eid. The demand for edible oil is high at this time. The retailers say that they are not getting soybean oil from distributors of companies as per the demand.