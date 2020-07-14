ECNEC nods Tk 30.2b agri mechanisation projects with focus on local machines

During the approval of the project, the prime minister asked local government bodies to boost their revenues to be self-reliant for implementing development activities with own cost, said Mannan.

Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to be careful so that many bridges are not constructed indiscriminately.

“There are huge bridges over rivers in this country. Everyone thinks there should be a bridge in front of his house. It’s not possible financially… it’ll also cause river drying,” she added.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned for taking austerity measures to reduce the project costs avoiding unimportant expenditures.

The ECNEC meeting also cleared the revision of another DNCC project titled ‘Construction of Drainage and Footpaths including Development of Different Damaged Road Infrastructures of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) (2nd revised) Project’ at an additional cost of Tk 558.9 million (original cost Tk 10.25 billion, now raised to Tk 10.81 billion).

The two projects of the land ministry are ‘Enhancing Digital Survey Capacity of Land Record and Survey Department for Conducting Land Survey through Digital System Project’ involving Tk 12.12 billion and Land Management Automation Project spending Tk 11.97 billion.

During the approval of the land projects, the prime minister directed the land minister for conducting land record and survey properly when it comes to the lands small ethnic groups living in the plain land.

The remaining two projects cleared at the meeting are Power Supply through Installation of Solar Panels in the remote CHT areas (Phase-I) Project with Tk 2.17 billion and Power Distribution System Development, Rangpur Zone (1st revised) Project with an outlay of Tk 949.2 million.

The minister said the implementation rate of Annual Development Programmes was 80 per cent in the last fiscal year, which was 94 per cent in 2018-19 fiscal year.