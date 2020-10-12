EC lower-level employees caught, top officials remain untouched

EC sources said some 207,000 people have so far tried to get more than one NID since 2009, which has been detected in the EC server. Of them, 927 people with ill motives tried to become double voters concealing their information. Their NIDs have been blocked by the EC. The commission has decided to file cases against them. Cases have already been filed against some of them.

The issue of possessing double NID by one person could be known after the arrest of JKG chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury for the coronavirus test forgery in August. The EC filed a case against her and a probe body is working to find those who involved in the forgery.

The names of data entry operators have mainly come in the case of NID forgery. Some 30 data entry operators have been sacked since 2013. Besides, seven technical support men, one messenger and an assistant director have been sacked. All of them are employees of Identification System for Enhancing Access to Service project under the EC. NID registration and distribution are being done under this project.