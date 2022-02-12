EC formation: 30 parties, associations propose names to search committee

Prothom Alo
All 39 registered parties were asked to propose names in forming the election commission (EC) by Friday at 5:00pm.
He said 24 registered political parties proposed the names to form the EC. Six professional bodies, including BMA, Krishibid Institution and Engineering Institution, have sent names to the search committee.
Apart from this, a good number of individual proposals have been received in and outside the country via email, the cabinet secretary added. “Now, the names will be sent to the search committee.”
President Abdul Hamid recently formed the search committee, headed by justice Obaidul Hassan, in line with the new law on forming the election commission.
The other members of the committee are justice SM Kuddus Zaman, comptroller and auditor general Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission chairman Md Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hussain, and writer Anwara Syed Haq.
The new election commission will be formed before the tenure of incumbent commission led by KM Nurul Huda ends on 14 February.
The search committee will propose two names each for CEC and four others commissioners. The president then will pick five from them to constitute a new election commission.