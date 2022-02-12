EC formation: 30 parties, associations propose names to search committee

All 39 registered parties were asked to propose names in forming the election commission (EC) by Friday at 5:00pm.

He said 24 registered political parties proposed the names to form the EC. Six professional bodies, including BMA, Krishibid Institution and Engineering Institution, have sent names to the search committee.

Apart from this, a good number of individual proposals have been received in and outside the country via email, the cabinet secretary added. “Now, the names will be sent to the search committee.”