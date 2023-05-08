EC doesn’t have capacity to hold fair elections: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the Election Commission doesn’t have the capability to conduct fair elections.

“People of the country saw the Election Commission during the elections under the current government in the past. They have made the EC a domestic entity,” he made the remarks while addressing a session of Thakurgaon’s Sadar upazila BNP’s conference as the chief guest.

Despite the government’s effort to portray the EC positively, it was of no use, said the BNP leader.

Regarding the caretaker government, Fakhrul said that before the Awami League government came to power in 1996, they took the streets for the caretaker government.

“They enforced 176 hartals. Many people were injured and killed and they paralyzed the country. They were able to come to power because our leader accepted their demands and held elections under a non-partisan caretaker government. But later they forgot their policy and stopped the practice of neutral caretaker government. They know that the people of the country are not with them. That’s why they are so afraid,” he said.

“We demand that the government resign, and the national election held under the caretaker government. We have made it clear that there will be no election under this government,” said Fakhrul.

He further said that the party had presented 27-point outline calling for radical changes in the country.

District BNP President Taimur Rahman and General Secretary Mirza Faisal Amin were, among others, present.