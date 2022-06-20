EC can’t even dare to hold fair polls

Due to the challenges facing democracy in Bangladesh, the Election Commission (EC) cannot hold fair elections nor can it even dare to do so, said former adviser to a caretaker government Akbar Ali Khan yesterday.

He made the remark at the eighth national council of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a civil-society platform, held at an auditorium of Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh.

Shujan placed a 21-point “national charter” and urged people as well as all political parties to unite to ensure that the upcoming national election is fair and neutral.

Akbar talked about four challenges facing democracy in Bangladesh.

He said while many countries are adopting a “proportional majority” as a tool to form the government, Bangladesh is still depending on the majority of votes.

“If there were a bicameral parliament instead of a single chamber system, the opposition’s voice would be amplified,” he mentioned.

Bicameral literally means “two-Chamber”. A bicameral parliament is one that contains two separate assemblies.

“Moreover, in this country, only one person holds all the power, and the prime minister holds the party leader’s post as well. As a result, the prime minister has to focus on the party’s interests, and people become deprived of their rights,” he added.

Akber said in neighbouring India, elections are held for two to three months. Deputy commissioners keep the ballot boxes during the whole period. “Is there a single DC in Bangladesh who could keep ballot boxes for one night? They have lost their reputation, and no political parties trusts them.”

The daylong conference was inaugurated by prominent economist Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud. According to him, the prerequisite for governance is to ensure accountability at all levels of the government’s structure.

“Prioritising economic development and then democracy is not the way to go,” he said.

Retired judge Abdul Matin said the civil society must do what even the media cannot.

“As an organisation, Shujan should continue monitoring the government’s activities and find loopholes inside it, or what it is doing wrong,” he said.

Former Chief Election Commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda said at a time when all protesting organisations are whimpering, Shujan is the only one that has kept its voice loud.

“We are constantly falling behind in all indicators of democracy… If the major element of democracy — good governance — is undermined, then how will democracy exist?” he asked.

Shamsul Huda mentioned about regular corruption that happened at the accountant general’s office. Government employees had to pay Tk 30 to Tk 100 to get their pension.

“As technology has improved, those small forms of corruption have also reduced. But the big ones are still present in society,” he added.

Shujan vice president Dr Hameeda Hossain presided over the programme, while central coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarkar conducted it.

Shujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar presented the organisational report. He said citizens are still the “clients” of political leaders.

“Citizenship has not developed here. All we get is mainly by the grace of political leaders, not as a result of our rights,” he said.

He announced the 21-point national charter, saying that forming an interim government and holding a fair election will be the major steps to implement the national charter.

“There should not be another ‘one-day of democracy’ anymore,” he added.

Activists and leaders of Shujan from all over the country participated in the council.

At the council, M Hafizuddin Khan and Badiul Alam Majumdar were re-elected president and secretary of Shujan.