E-commerce scams: No one shouldering responsibility

Not just “Evaly” and “eorange” at least 12 e-commerce firms in the country are not delivering products purchased by customers.

The customers are not getting back their money either.

Some of these firms have issued bank cheques to repay their customers. However, the customers had to return empty-handed as there was no money in the respective bank accounts.

The suppliers and the customers have alleged that these companies are not returning their money. These firms include “Evaly”, “eorange”, “Dhamaka”, “nirapad.com” and SPC World, all of which have been sued. Apart from this, there are 7 other companies that have not been sued yet. These are – Alesha Mart, Qcoom, Dalal Plus, Adian Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, and PriyoShop.