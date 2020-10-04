DU to start new semester classes online

Dhaka University authorities have decided to start the classes of new semester online without taking examinations, aiming to avert session jams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A letter issued by the university registrar was sent to all departments and institutions asking them to start next semester classes.
“Students are participating and teachers are holding online classes regularly,” read the notice.
All the educational institutions including the university suspended academic activities on 15 March to curb the spread of COVID-19. DU introduced online classes from first week of July following directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Replying to a question about online assessment, the VC said, “We have no credible software to take virtual exams. We are not thinking about exams. It will be taken after reopening of the university,”