DU proctor urges outsiders not to stay on campus

Tue Nov 16, 2021 09:39 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 16, 2021 09:47 PM
Dhaka University’s Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani today urges outsiders not to stay on the campus without any necessary reason to ensure safety of its students.
Many former students of this university and outsiders come to the campus for spending their free time.
“This campus is small. We want to make it a student-friendly campus. So, we request the outsiders not to stay on the campus without the necessity,” he said.
“Outsiders can enter DU several times if they have any necessary work,” he said, adding “Our drive to make the campus drug-free will continue.”