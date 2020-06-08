DU method to detect coronavirus ‘in 40 mins’

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday claimed to introduce a new method which can detect coronavirus within around 40 minutes.

A team of researchers, led by Professor Dr Zeba Islam Seraj, chairperson of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department, successfully introduced the kit, said a press release.

A rapid colorimetric detection kit, prominently known as RT-LAMP and a normal incubator is needed to complete the test process, reports United News of Bangladesh.

“We took the samples which were tested in DU laboratory earlier and determined them to be positive or negative using the method,” Prof Zeba said.

The samples that came positive earlier will now show yellow and those came negative will show pink after applying RT-LAMP kit, she added.

The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department and ‘Biotech Concern’ have jointly submitted application to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to test effectiveness of the kit.