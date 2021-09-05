DSEX crosses 7000-mark for 1st time

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), today crossed the 7,000-mark for the first time after the index was introduced more than eight years back in 2013, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, soared 71.76 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at more than 7,052 – the highest since its inception on 27 January, 2013. Two other indices–the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) — followed the suit to close at their new highs of 2,533 and 1,528, after rising 37.13 points and 19.98 points respectively.