DSEX crosses 7000-mark for 1st time

The market capitalisation of the prime bourse also hit a fresh all-time high at Taka 5,692 billion on Sunday, surpassing the previous high of Taka 5,637 billion recorded on Thursday last.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, climbed to Taka 28.68 billion on the country’s premier bourse in a further buck by 16 per cent over the previous day’s mark of Taka 24.74 billion.
The gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 375 issues traded, 208 closed higher, 130 lower and 37 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor during the week.
Beximco – the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list, followed by LafargeHolcim, Beximco Pharma, LankaBangla Finance and Doreen Power.
ADN Telecom was the top gainer, posting a 10 per cent rise while SEML BLSL Growth Fund was the worst loser, losing 9.83 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI –soaring 234 points to settle at a historical high at 20,563 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX rising 141 points to close at a record high at 12,324.
Of the issues traded, 198 advanced, 100 declined and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city’s bourse traded 34.48 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 952 million.