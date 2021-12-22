DSE’s turnover drops to 8-month low

The turnover of the Dhaka stocks dropped to eight months’ low though the market index returned to a rising trend today after a fall in the last couple of days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged up 20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 6,757.

Turnover, an important indicator of the stock market, plunged by 19 per cent to Tk 652 crore, down from the previous days’ Tk 807 crore. It was lowest since April 18 when the turnover was Tk 602 crore.

At the DSE, 176 stocks advanced, 147 declined and 55 remained unchanged.

Tamijuddin Textiles topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.95 per cent followed by Fine Foods, Sonali Ansh, Hakkani Pulp, and Desh Garments.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 102 crore followed by One Bank, Eastern Lubricants, IFIC Bank, and GSP Finance.

Hwa Well Textiles shed the highest that eroded 7.34 per cent followed by Bangladesh National Insurance, Sonali Paper, Asia Insurance, and Sena Kalyan Insurance.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse of the country, increased 84 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 19,680.

Among the traded 302 stocks, 147 rose, 106 fell and 49 remained the same.