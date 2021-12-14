DSE’s special event on Dec 21 to lure big companies for listing

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), for the first time in its history, is going to arrange a conference to invite big and renowned companies of Bangladesh to be listed with the premier bourse.

The daylong event will be held at the DSE office in Dhaka on December 21 where top officials and owners of around 100 companies will be invited.

Some of the big players are: Rangs Group, Transcom, Bashundhara, Nasir Group of Industries, Meghna Group of Industries, Abdul Monem, Rahimafrooz Bangladesh, Nassa Group, Bengal Group of Industries, BRB, Drug International, United Group, Kazi Firms, City Group, Jamuna Group and Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

“We want to motivate leading corporate houses to come to the stock market instead of going to banks to meet long-term financing needs,” said Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, chief operating officer of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam will take part in the event as the chief guest.