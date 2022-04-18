DSE turnover plunges to one-year low

The Dhaka stocks fell today again after rising for two days when the turnover hit a one-year low.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, decreased 30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to hit 6,554 at the end of the day.

However, the turnover, an important indicator of the market, plummeted to Tk 393 crore, 25 per cent down from the previous day’s Tk 529 crore.

On April 5 in 2021, the DSE turnover hit Tk 236 crore.

At the DSE, 58 stocks advanced, 280 declined and 41 remained the same today.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing topped the gainers’ list with about a 9.92 per cent rise. Meghna Pet Industries, Mercantile Insurance, Northern Insurance, and Salvo Chemicals also saw major gains.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals shed the most with a 2 per cent drop.

Renwick Jasneswar, BD Finance, Apex Spinning, and Tamijuddin Textile Mills were among the heavy losers.

Beximco became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 53 crore changing hands followed by Sonali Paper, IPDC Finance, Provati Insurance, and Square Pharmaceuticals.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, edged down 64 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close the day at 19,302.

Of the 262 stocks traded, 50 rose, 173 fell, and 39 did not see any price movement.