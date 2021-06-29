DSE turnover hits two-month low

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell sharply by around 14 per cent to Tk 1,148 crore today as investors adopted a wait-and-see policy a day before the beginning of the countrywide lockdown on July 1.

On April 28, turnover at the premier bourse was Tk 940 crore.

The DSEX, benchmark index of the DSE, rose 15 points, or 0.26 per cent to 6,042.

At the DSE, 175 stocks advanced, 166 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Delta Life Insurance, Jute Spinners, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, and Savar Refractories.

Stock of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 67 crore followed by Delta Life Insurance, Malek Spinning, National Feed Mills, and Anwar Galvanizing.

Pragati Life Insurance shed the most that fell 9.53 per cent followed by Sonargaon Textiles, Malek Spinning, Popular Life Insurance, and Queen South Textiles.

The port city bourse also rose today. The CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, increased 33.7 points to 17,473.

Among 321 traded stocks, 140 advanced, 151 dropped and 30 remained unchanged.