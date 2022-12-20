DSE turnover below Tk 350cr

Turnover of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged 20 per cent yesterday amidst a crisis of confidence among investors that turned downed the index.

The DSEX, the DSE’s benchmark index, edged down 11 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,245 points.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, went down 0.19 per cent to 2,204 points while the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based companies, fell 0.29 per cent to 1,368 points.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, fell to Tk 340 crore whereas it was Tk 425 crore on the previous day.

Among the companies to undergo trade, 30 advanced, 55 declined and 221 remained the same.

The Dhaka stocks remained in the red as the apprehensive investors continued with their sell-offs on major sectors amidst the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market, said International Leasing Securities in its daily market review.

Following the previous day’s fall, the market started off on a negative note which continued till its close as there was thin participation of both general and institutional investors in the market, it said.

Tannery and travel sectors attracted investors the most.

Among the sectors, tannery rose 1.3 per cent, travel 0.7 per cent and paper 0.4 per cent whereas jute dropped 2.6 per cent, IT 2 per cent and ceramic 0.9 per cent.

According to the turnover, investors’ activities were mostly centered on pharmaceuticals (15.3 per cent), engineering (14.6 per cent) and fuel and power (11.1 per cent) sectors.

Islami Commercial Insurance Company, making its debut, posted the highest appreciation, rising 9.92 per cent. Jute Spinners surged 8.78 per cent while Apex Foods, Aramit and Eastern Cables rose by more than 7 per cent.

Orion Infusion suffered the biggest fall, sliding 7.4 per cent. The Monno Agro and General Machinery lost 7 per cent and Monno Ceramic Industries 5.7 per cent.

Intraco Refueling Stations was the stock to be traded the most with shares worth Tk 22 crore changing hands. Monno Ceramic Industries, Bashundhara Paper Mills, Apex Foods and Genex Infosys also saw significant transactions.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, fell by 1 point to end the day at 18,446 points. Of the securities that underwent trade, 30 advanced, 35 declined and 56 did not show any price movement.