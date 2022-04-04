DSE index rises for second day

The index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose for the second consecutive day today despite a fall in turnover.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, went up 14 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 6,771 at the end of the day.

The losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 379 traded issues, 195 declined, 129 advanced, and 55 remained unchanged.

Both the DS30, the blue-chip index, and the DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 13 points and 2 points respectively.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing topped the gainers’ list with a 10 per cent rise. IPDC Finance, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund One, National Housing Finance and Investments, and Imam Button also saw major gains.

Linde Bangladesh shed the most, dropping 1.93 per cent. Eastern Lubricants, Apex Spinning, Islami Insurance, and Aamra Networks were among the heavy losers.

IPDC Finance became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 57 crore changing hands followed by Provati Insurance, Beximco Ltd, Fortune Shoes, and GSP Finance.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, edged up 76 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close the day at 19,825.

Of the 279 stocks traded, 124 rose, 119 fell, and 36 did not see any price movement.