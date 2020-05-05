DSE for two-hour digital trading from May 10

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has sought regulatory approval to resume trading for two hours a day from May 10 amid the ongoing general holiday.

The premier bourse DSE wants to resume trading connecting the clients through internet, email, mobile apps or any other electronic means.

On Monday, the DSE sent a letter to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) seeking its approval required to resume trading discouraging physical presence.

“Trading will be resumed for two hours a day and trading time may be revised from time to time depending on banking transaction period subject to intimation to the BSEC,” the DSE said its letter.

It said a large number of people are associated with the capital market which provides liquidity facility to the investors.

“It is not expedient to keep the capital market closed for a long period of time,” said the DSE, adding that the capital markets in other countries, including India, remained open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked, BSEC executive director Mohammad Saifur Rahman said the securities regulator received the proposal sent by the DSE.

“The regulator will take decision after discussing the DSE’s proposal,” Mr. Rahman said.

In its proposal, the DSE has also sought some temporary relaxations/waivers from the compliances of some rules to conduct trading during the period of lockdown.

The premier bourse has sought temporary waiver, among others, from submission of daily market surveillance report, weekly foreign trade report, and weekly market monitoring report to the BSEC.

In order to resume trading amid general holiday, the capital market services will have to be included in the government’s list of emergency services.

“Physical attendance at the offices of TREC companies may be allowed only for maintaining back office software, DP services, and banking settlements,” reads the proposal of the DSE.

The country’s both the bourses remained closed since March 26 following the public holiday and lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Later, the closure of the trading was extended twice following extension of public holiday till May 5.

The officials said again the public holiday is set to be extended till May 15.

The premier bourse DSE wants to resume trading amid ongoing general holiday considering the needs of general investors.

The criticisms over the closure of the trading have also intensified the DSE’s move to resume trading.

