DSE, CSE trade slightly higher

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose slightly today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up 6 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 6,325.

However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, increased 0.1 per cent to 2,189 while the DSES, the Shariah-compliant index, went up 0.1 per cent to 1,374.

However, turnover, a key indicator of the market, dropped 18.6 per cent to Tk 639 crore.

Of the securities, 87 advanced, 88 declined and 180 did not show any price movement.

Fine Foods made the highest gain with an increase of 8.3 per cent.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Sonali Aansh Industries, Olympic Accessories, and Simtex Industries were among the top gainers.

Shurwid Industries was the highest loser, shedding 9.8 per cent.

Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Northern Jute Manufacturing, Advent Pharma, and Appollo Ispat Complex were also on the list of significant losers.

Navana Pharmaceuticals was the most-traded stock on the day with its issues worth Tk 41 crore transacting.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, IT Consultants, Eastern Housing, and Emerald Oil Industries registered significant turnover as well.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, attained 14 point, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 18,671.

Of the issues, 53 rose, 57 retreated and 75 did not see any price swing.

However, turnover of the port city bourse fell 26 per cent to Tk 234 crore.